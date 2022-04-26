U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Steven Toma, 316th Training Squadron instructor, talks to attendees at the Goodfellow AFB and Angelo State University Language and Culture Fair, April 26, 2022, San Angelo, Texas. Toma talked to event attendees about the culture and languages of Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 17:39 Photo ID: 7164081 VIRIN: 220426-F-ED409-1112 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 24.98 MB Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Around the world in 80 steps: ASU and Goodfellow host joint cultural fair [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.