U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Grace Reina, 316th Training Squadron student, shares stories about her home nation of Panama with attendees during the Goodfellow AFB and Angelo State University Language and Culture Fair, April 26, 2022, San Angelo, Texas. Reina shared her experiences with other Spanish speaking linguists, encouraging them to visit Panama and immerse themselves in its culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 17:39
|Photo ID:
|7164080
|VIRIN:
|220426-F-ED401-006
|Resolution:
|7083x4727
|Size:
|22.62 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the world in 80 steps: ASU and Goodfellow host joint cultural fair [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Around the world in 80 steps: ASU and Goodfellow host joint cultural fair
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT