Around the world in 80 steps: ASU and Goodfellow host joint cultural fair

U.S. Space Force Spc. 3 Grace Reina, 316th Training Squadron student, shares stories about her home nation of Panama with attendees during the Goodfellow AFB and Angelo State University Language and Culture Fair, April 26, 2022, San Angelo, Texas. Reina shared her experiences with other Spanish speaking linguists, encouraging them to visit Panama and immerse themselves in its culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

