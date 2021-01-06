Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Richard A. Harrison, 44th Air Defense Artillery Commandant, Retreat and Farewell [Image 2 of 2]

    Brig. Gen. Richard A. Harrison, 44th Air Defense Artillery Commandant, Retreat and Farewell

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Amber Osei 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Brig. Gen. Richard A. Harrison, 44th Air Defense Artillery Commandant, Retreat and Farewell

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 16:51
    Photo ID: 7163969
    VIRIN: 210601-O-ZY123-652
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Hometown: SUNBURY, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Richard A. Harrison, 44th Air Defense Artillery Commandant, Retreat and Farewell [Image 2 of 2], by Amber Osei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. Richard A. Harrison, 44th Air Defense Artillery Commandant, Retreat and Farewell
    Brig. Gen. Richard A. Harrison, 44th Air Defense Artillery Commandant, Retreat and Farewell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brig. Gen. Richard A. Harrison, 44th Air Defense Artillery Commandant, Retreat and Farewell

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ADA FirstToFire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT