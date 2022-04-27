Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby addresses media members during a press briefing, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 27, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 16:45
|Photo ID:
|7163954
|VIRIN:
|220427-D-XI929-1346
|Resolution:
|7633x5089
|Size:
|24.96 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
