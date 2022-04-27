Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 12 of 14]

    Pentagon Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby addresses media members during a press briefing, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 27, 2022. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 16:45
    Photo ID: 7163953
    VIRIN: 220427-D-XI929-1326
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 29.14 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Press Briefing
    DoD
    Pentagon
    Defense

