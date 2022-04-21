Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christina Himes 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (April 20, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ronesha Goodrun, a native of Wichita, Kansas, left, speaks with visitors from San Diego Girl Scouts during a ship tour aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 20, 2022. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Christina Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

