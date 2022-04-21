Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christina Himes 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (April 20, 2022) Capt. Kelly Fletcher, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), a native of West Hempstead, New York, left, speaks with visitors from San Diego Girl Scouts during a ship tour, April 20, 2022. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Christina Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

