USS Essex In-Port Operations

SAN DIEGO (April 20, 2022) Capt. Kelly Fletcher, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), a native of West Hempstead, New York, center, speaks with visitors from San Diego Girl Scouts during a ship tour, April 20, 2022. Essex is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)

