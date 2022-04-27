USSF transfer

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Amber Kelly-Herard 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, administers the oath of office to Lt. Col. Justin Spring when he transferred to the U.S. Space Force in July 2021 in the presence of his family in the Pentagon. The Space Force supports the development of families by partnering with the Air Force to improve access to childcare, housing, employment opportunities, and resources that make service in the Space Force attractive. (Courtesy photo)

