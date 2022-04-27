Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, administers the oath of office to Lt. Col. Justin Spring when he transferred to the U.S. Space Force in July 2021 in the presence of his family in the Pentagon. The Space Force supports the development of families by partnering with the Air Force to improve access to childcare, housing, employment opportunities, and resources that make service in the Space Force attractive. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 15:51 Photo ID: 7163832 VIRIN: 220427-X-F3227-001 Resolution: 4752x3168 Size: 856.15 KB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSF transfer, by 1st Lt. Amber Kelly-Herard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.