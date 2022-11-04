Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACOM Return to the Workplace

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Brian Butler (center), deputy to the commander U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, discusses TACOM’s “Return to the Workplace” policy with Col. Steven Carozza (right), chief of staff TACOM, and Annette Riggs (left), deputy chief of staff TACOM. The command prepares to bring some of the workforce back to the installation following two-years of primarily teleworking due to COVID-19 by the end of May. (Photo by Carl Jones, U.S. Army)

    TACOM initiates phased approach to return workers to Detroit Arsenal

