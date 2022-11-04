Brian Butler (center), deputy to the commander U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, discusses TACOM’s “Return to the Workplace” policy with Col. Steven Carozza (right), chief of staff TACOM, and Annette Riggs (left), deputy chief of staff TACOM. The command prepares to bring some of the workforce back to the installation following two-years of primarily teleworking due to COVID-19 by the end of May. (Photo by Carl Jones, U.S. Army)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 15:22 Photo ID: 7163753 VIRIN: 220411-A-PC730-077 Resolution: 5846x3903 Size: 4.83 MB Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TACOM Return to the Workplace, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.