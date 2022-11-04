TACOM Return to the Workplace

Brian Butler (center), deputy to the commander U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, discusses TACOM’s “Return to the Workplace” policy with Col. Steven Carozza (right), chief of staff TACOM, and Annette Riggs (left), deputy chief of staff TACOM. The command prepares to bring some of the workforce back to the installation following two-years of primarily teleworking due to COVID-19 by the end of May. (Photo by Carl Jones, U.S. Army)
|04.11.2022
|04.27.2022 15:22
|7163753
|220411-A-PC730-077
|5846x3903
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
