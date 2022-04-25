ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 25, 2022) Quartermaster Seaman Joseph Nuss, left, and, Quartermaster Seaman Lizbeth Trevino, assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), raise flags for a vertical replenishment operation, April 25, 2022. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 14:24
|Photo ID:
|7163655
|VIRIN:
|220425-N-PS818-1048
|Resolution:
|5620x3747
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, Gunston Hall: Quartermasters put up flags [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
