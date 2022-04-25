Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunston Hall: Quartermasters put up flags [Image 1 of 5]

    Gunston Hall: Quartermasters put up flags

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD44)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 25, 2022) Quartermaster Seaman Joseph Nuss, left, and, Quartermaster Seaman Lizbeth Trevino, assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), raise flags for a vertical replenishment operation, April 25, 2022. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunston Hall: Quartermasters put up flags [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    sailor
    USS Gunston Hall: LSD 44
    U.S. Navy

