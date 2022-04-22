Readiness Challenge VIII PACAF

Readiness Challenge VIII participants from Pacific Air Forces' 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, tackle one of the final events -- an obstacle course -- April 22, 2022, at the Silver Flag Exercise Site, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. The Department of the Air Force CE event is hosted by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center. After a 20+ year hiatus, the challenge, a premier event for Department of the Air Force civil engineers, is back. This year's Readiness Challenge is the initial operating capability event before the challenge reaches full operating capability within the next two years. At this year's event, which runs through April 22, eight teams representing major commands and U.S. Space Force are facing off in about 20 events showing myriad of CE capabilities from emergency airfield lighting and water purification to building a guard shack from the ground up and firefighting and EOD operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Emily Misfud)

