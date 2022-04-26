USS Ross leaves port in Valletta, Malta

220426-N-UN585-1078 VALLETTA, Malta (April 26, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) strike down mooring lines as the ship leaves port in Valletta, Malta, April 26, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

