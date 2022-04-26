220426-N-UN585-1045 VALLETTA, Malta (April 26, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) single up a mooring line as the ship gets underway from Valletta, Malta, April 26, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 07:22 Photo ID: 7162835 VIRIN: 220426-N-UN585-1045 Resolution: 6623x4415 Size: 1.32 MB Location: MT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ross leaves port in Valletta, Malta [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.