USS Ross leaves port in Valletta, Malta

220426-N-UN585-1026 VALLETTA, Malta (April 26, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) leaves port in Valletta, Malta, April 26, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

