    USS Ross leaves port in Valletta, Malta [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Ross leaves port in Valletta, Malta

    MALTA

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220426-N-UN585-1026 VALLETTA, Malta (April 26, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) leaves port in Valletta, Malta, April 26, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 07:22
    Location: MT
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    line handling
    sea and anchor
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    Malta
    Valletta

