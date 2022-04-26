NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY, Bahrain (April 05, 2022) - Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System (ERSS) Team 27, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) conduct an Fleet Marine Force (FMF) pistol qualification aboard Naval Support Activity, Bahrain, April 26. The qualification is one of many requirements Sailors must finish in order to successfully pass the FMF program and be awarded an FMF pin. TF 51/5 responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support U.S. Central Command, 5th Fleet, and Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 06:09 Photo ID: 7162822 VIRIN: 220426-M-SX452-026 Resolution: 4912x3429 Size: 6.43 MB Location: NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ERSS-27 Conduct FMF Pistol Qualification [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.