SASEBO, Japan (April 12, 2022) Seaman Jenny Barrios, from Sacramento, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), paints the exterior bulkhead on one of the ship’s catwalks. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 19:18 Photo ID: 7162456 VIRIN: 220401-N-IO312-1034 Resolution: 5182x3455 Size: 989.2 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.