SASEBO, Japan (April 12, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Isaiah Brown, from Atlanta, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), paints overhead piping on one of the ship’s catwalks. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 19:18 Photo ID: 7162455 VIRIN: 220401-N-IO312-1035 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 914.92 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.