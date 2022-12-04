SASEBO, Japan (April 12, 2022) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Matthew Rooney, from Goldsboro, Penn., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), inventories an electrical repair kit during training to combat a flooding casualty in an industrial maintenance environment. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 19:18
|Photo ID:
|7162453
|VIRIN:
|220401-N-IO312-1024
|Resolution:
|5146x3431
|Size:
|904.88 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT