    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 1 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (April 12, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) inventory a pipe-patching kit while training to combat a flooding casualty in an industrial maintenance environment. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

