    US Department of Labor Announces Funding Opportunity to Help Veterans at Risk of, or Experiencing Homelessness to Return to the Workforce

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    U.S. Department of Labor

    The Department of Labor Veterans’ Employment and Training Service Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program assists military veterans to overcome obstacles that have led them to homelessness, and to reenter the workforce as a means of reducing homelessness.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 19:04
    Photo ID: 7162440
    VIRIN: 220112-O-ZZ999-002
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 210.68 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Grants
    DOL
    DOL VETS
    Veterans Experiencing Homelessness

