The Department of Labor Veterans’ Employment and Training Service Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program assists military veterans to overcome obstacles that have led them to homelessness, and to reenter the workforce as a means of reducing homelessness.
US Department of Labor Announces Funding Opportunity to Help Veterans at Risk of, or Experiencing Homelessness to Return to the Workforce
