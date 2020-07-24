America’s veterans are ready to work! As we recognize National Hire a Veteran Day, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) connects employers with talented veterans who leverage their proven skills, experiences and leadership qualities to excel in challenging and dynamic environments.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 18:56
|Photo ID:
|7162439
|VIRIN:
|200724-O-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|800x500
|Size:
|107.98 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DOL Salutes National Hire a Veteran Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DOL Salutes National Hire a Veteran Day
