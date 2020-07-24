Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DOL Salutes National Hire a Veteran Day

    DOL Salutes National Hire a Veteran Day

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Department of Labor

    America’s veterans are ready to work! As we recognize National Hire a Veteran Day, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) connects employers with talented veterans who leverage their proven skills, experiences and leadership qualities to excel in challenging and dynamic environments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 18:56
    Photo ID: 7162439
    VIRIN: 200724-O-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 800x500
    Size: 107.98 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOL Salutes National Hire a Veteran Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DOL Salutes National Hire a Veteran Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    TAP
    Veterans
    Transition
    Military Transition
    DOL VETS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT