America’s veterans are ready to work! As we recognize National Hire a Veteran Day, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) connects employers with talented veterans who leverage their proven skills, experiences and leadership qualities to excel in challenging and dynamic environments.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 18:56 Photo ID: 7162439 VIRIN: 200724-O-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 800x500 Size: 107.98 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DOL Salutes National Hire a Veteran Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.