    Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility: A Foundation for Meaningful Change

    Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility: A Foundation for Meaningful Change

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    U.S. Department of Labor

    This February, as we celebrate Black History Month, I am reminded of the many Black leaders who have fought for civil rights, racial justice and equity in the workplace. Over the years, advancing equity in the workplace has taken on many forms, from recognizing cultural backgrounds or ethnicity, gender, cultural and physical barriers to what is now being referred to as diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.

    Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility: A Foundation for Meaningful Change

