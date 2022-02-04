Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds shine at Shaw Air and Space Expo [Image 13 of 14]

    Thunderbirds shine at Shaw Air and Space Expo

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Sarver 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the "Thunderbirds", perform in front of thousands of spectators at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 2, 2022. This was the team's second show of the season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 15:47
    Photo ID: 7161918
    VIRIN: 220402-F-JV039-012
    Resolution: 3712x4640
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds shine at Shaw Air and Space Expo [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds

