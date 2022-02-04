The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the "Thunderbirds", perform in front of thousands of spectators at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 2, 2022. This was the team's second show of the season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 15:47 Photo ID: 7161918 VIRIN: 220402-F-JV039-012 Resolution: 3712x4640 Size: 1.76 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds shine at Shaw Air and Space Expo [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.