The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the "Thunderbirds", perform in front of thousands of spectators at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, April 2, 2022. This was the team's second show of the season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 15:47
|Photo ID:
|7161908
|VIRIN:
|220402-F-JV039-006
|Resolution:
|2793x1862
|Size:
|551.96 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds shine at Shaw Air and Space Expo [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
