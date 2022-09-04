Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

220409-N-MZ836-1397 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 9, 2022) – U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct flight operations on an MV-22 Osprey attached to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 9, 2022. Kearsarge, flag ship of the Kearsarge ARG-MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

