Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

220407-N-VM474-1028 TROMSØ, Norway (April 11, 2022) - Quartermaster Seaman Shamari Roberts identifies landmarks with a telescopic alidade during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a sea and anchor evolution April 11, 2022. Kearsarge, flag ship of the Kearsarge ARG-MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gwyneth Vandevender)

