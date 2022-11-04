220411-N-MZ836-1105 TROMSØ, Norway (April 11, 2022) - An AV-8B Harrier, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, is secured on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) as Kearsarge during a sea and anchor evolution April 11, 2022. Kearsarge, flag ship of the Kearsarge ARG-MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 12:36 Photo ID: 7161290 VIRIN: 220411-N-MZ836-1105 Resolution: 7884x5256 Size: 1.43 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.