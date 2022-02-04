Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

220411-N-JB637-1056 TROMSØ, Norway (April 11, 2022) - Quartermaster 2nd Class Isaiah Kiel raises a flag aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a sea and anchor evolution April 11, 2022. Kearsarge, flag ship of the Kearsarge ARG-MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jamica Ballard)

