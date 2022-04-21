U.S. Capitol Police officers visit Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 21, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 12:34
|Photo ID:
|7161285
|VIRIN:
|220421-A-IW468-763
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.7 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger Participates in an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 26 of 26], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT