Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 4 of 10]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesse Schwab 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    220411-N-MZ836-1024 TROMSØ, Norway (April 11, 2022) - An MV-22 Osprey, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, is secured on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) as Kearsarge during a sea and anchor evolution April 11, 2022. Kearsarge, flag ship of the Kearsarge ARG-MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 12:35
    Photo ID: 7161284
    VIRIN: 220411-N-MZ836-1024
    Resolution: 7701x5134
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DEPLOYMENT
    V-22 OSPREY
    FJORD
    KEARSARGE LHD 3
    TROMSO NORWAY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT