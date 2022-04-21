Charles R. Alexander, Jr. (right), superintendent, Arlington National Cemetery, speaks with Thomas Manger (left), chief of police, U.S. Capitol Police in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 21, 2022. Manager had just participated in an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 12:34 Photo ID: 7161283 VIRIN: 220421-A-IW468-753 Resolution: 4983x3322 Size: 10.76 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger Participates in an Army Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 26 of 26], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.