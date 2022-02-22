Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Drill [Image 7 of 11]

    Charlie Company Drill

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion practice for final drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on February 22, 2022.
    Final drill tests drill instructors on their ability to give drill commands and tests recruits on their ability to execute the movements properly.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd.)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 09:40
    Photo ID: 7160828
    VIRIN: 220222-M-PC612-1728
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.16 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Drill [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Dakota Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Recruit Training
    MCRD PI

