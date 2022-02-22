Charlie Company Drill

U.S. Marine recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion practice for final drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on February 22, 2022.

Final drill tests drill instructors on their ability to give drill commands and tests recruits on their ability to execute the movements properly.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd.)

