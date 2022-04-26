Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis [Image 5 of 5]

    US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, and U.S. Army General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with ministers of defense and key leaders from more than 40 countries discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various issues facing U.S. Allies and partners during the Ukraine Security Consultative Group at Ramstein Air Base, April 26, 2022. Austin and Milley invited the leaders to review defense forces within Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EuropeanSupport2022

