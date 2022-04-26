US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis

The U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, and U.S. Army General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with ministers of defense and key leaders from more than 40 countries discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various issues facing U.S. Allies and partners during the Ukraine Security Consultative Group at Ramstein Air Base, April 26, 2022. Austin and Milley invited the leaders to review defense forces within Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

