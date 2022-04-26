U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, center, speaks to ministers of defense and key leaders from more than 40 countries during the Ukraine Security Consultative Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 26, 2022. The world leaders met to maintain close coordination between Allies and partners while continuously review defense forces and make decisions regarding the movement of forces within Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 05:52 Photo ID: 7160669 VIRIN: 220426-F-YM277-1040 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.36 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.