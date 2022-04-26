U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, center, speaks to ministers of defense and key leaders from more than 40 countries during the Ukraine Security Consultative Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 26, 2022. The world leaders met to maintain close coordination between Allies and partners while continuously review defense forces and make decisions regarding the movement of forces within Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 05:52
|Photo ID:
|7160669
|VIRIN:
|220426-F-YM277-1040
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
