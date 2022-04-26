US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, right, and U.S. Army General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, left, meet with leaders from across the world to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine during the Ukraine Security Consultative Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 26, 2022. Close coordination between the U.S., Allies and partners is critical to continuously review defense forces within Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

