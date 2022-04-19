Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MTA Sama Sama/Lumbas Planning Conference [Image 2 of 2]

    MTA Sama Sama/Lumbas Planning Conference

    TAGUIG, PHILIPPINES

    04.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220419-O-NR876-467
    TAGUIG, Philippines (April 19, 2022) – Members of the Philippine Navy, Royal Australian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and U.S. Navy pose for a photo during the Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama/Lumbas initial planning conference (IPC), April 19. MTA Sama Sama/Lumbas IPC is the first in-person theater security cooperation exercise planning conference for U.S. 7th Fleet since 2020. MTA Sama Sama, combined with MTA Lumbas, is a multilateral exercise and includes forces from Philippines, Australia, Japan, France, the United Kingdom and the United States, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (Philippine Navy courtesy photo)

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CTF 76
    PACFLT
    Partners and Allies
    MTA Sama Sama 2022
    LUMBAS

