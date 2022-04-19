MTA Sama Sama/Lumbas Planning Conference

220419-O-NR876-467

TAGUIG, Philippines (April 19, 2022) – Members of the Philippine Navy, Royal Australian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and U.S. Navy pose for a photo during the Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama/Lumbas initial planning conference (IPC), April 19. MTA Sama Sama/Lumbas IPC is the first in-person theater security cooperation exercise planning conference for U.S. 7th Fleet since 2020. MTA Sama Sama, combined with MTA Lumbas, is a multilateral exercise and includes forces from Philippines, Australia, Japan, France, the United Kingdom and the United States, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (Philippine Navy courtesy photo)

