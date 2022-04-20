USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Community Relations Event

220420-N-WU964-1057 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 20, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Matthew Wimbush II, from San Diego, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), decorates bags during a community relations event hosted by Sullivan’s Elementary School. Ronald Reagan Sailors volunteered as part of an ongoing commitment to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and its tenant commands. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dallas A. Snider)

