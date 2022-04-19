Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Serves the Community [Image 22 of 25]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Serves the Community

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Seaman George Cardenas 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220419-N-RC359-1065 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 19, 2022) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) gather trash around the city of Yokosuka as part of a community clean-up event. Sailors from Ronald Reagan volunteered around the city to show the ship’s commitment to the local community and its residents. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas

    Community Service
    Japan
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Foreign Relations

