USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Serves the Community

220419-N-RC359-1054 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 19, 2022) Quartermaster 3rd Class Brittany Birolini, from Dracut, Massachusetts, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), gathers trash around the city of Yokosuka as part of a community clean-up event. Sailors from Ronald Reagan volunteered around the city to show the ship’s commitment to the local community and its residents. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)

