The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” perform joint training over Naval Air Facility El Centro, California, March 2, 2022. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels spent a week at NAF El Centro sharing best practices and exchanging lessons learned in preparation for the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 18:07 Photo ID: 7160010 VIRIN: 220302-F-JV039-1092 Resolution: 3476x1955 Size: 789.49 KB Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds train over El Centro [Image 57 of 57], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.