Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunderbirds train over El Centro [Image 50 of 57]

    Thunderbirds train over El Centro

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Sarver 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” perform joint training over Naval Air Facility El Centro, California, March 2, 2022. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels spent a week at NAF El Centro sharing best practices and exchanging lessons learned in preparation for the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 18:07
    Photo ID: 7160003
    VIRIN: 220302-F-JV039-1080
    Resolution: 2575x1448
    Size: 487.32 KB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds train over El Centro [Image 57 of 57], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro
    Thunderbirds train over El Centro

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Navy
    Air Force
    El Centro
    Blue Angels
    USAF Thunderbirds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT