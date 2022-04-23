Gunston Hall: Firefighting Drill

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April, 23, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Kennard Wilson checks for ground during a firefighting drill, aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), April 23, 2022. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)
|04.23.2022
|04.25.2022 16:34
|7159706
|220423-N-PS818-1172
|4021x6032
|7.71 MB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|0
|0
