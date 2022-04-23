220423-PS818-1018 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April, 23, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Kennard Wilson checks for stable ground during a firefighting drill, aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), April 23, 2022. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 16:34 Photo ID: 7159703 VIRIN: 220423-N-PS818-1018 Resolution: 2964x1976 Size: 2.21 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gunston Hall: Firefighting Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.