    Gunston Hall: Firefighting Drill [Image 1 of 5]

    Gunston Hall: Firefighting Drill

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD44)

    220423-PS818-1018 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April, 23, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Kennard Wilson checks for stable ground during a firefighting drill, aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), April 23, 2022. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

