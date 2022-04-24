Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering a Diverse Workforce: NSWCPD Team Members Recognized for Contributions to NAVSEA Inclusion & Engagement Council

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2022

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Two Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division employees – Colleen Westenberger and Alaina Farooq – were awarded Department of Navy (DoN) Civilian Service Achievement Medals (CSAM) for participating on the Naval Sea Systems Command Inclusion & Engagement (I&E) Council. (Photos by Jermaine Sullivan and Alaina Farooq/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    United States Navy

    Naval Surface Warfare Center
    NAVSEA
    NSWCPD
    Philadelphia Division
    Diversity Naval Sea Systems Command

