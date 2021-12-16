Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Going the Extra Mile: A Conversation With a Disabled Veterans’ Outreach Program Specialist

    Going the Extra Mile: A Conversation With a Disabled Veterans’ Outreach Program Specialist

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Department of Labor

    Going the Extra Mile: A Conversation With a Disabled Veterans’ Outreach Program Specialist

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 14:53
    Photo ID: 7159503
    VIRIN: 211216-A-AA987-001
    Resolution: 576x576
    Size: 226.97 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Going the Extra Mile: A Conversation With a Disabled Veterans’ Outreach Program Specialist, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Going the Extra Mile: A Conversation With a Disabled Veterans&rsquo; Outreach Program Specialist

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Service Members
    VETS
    Veterans
    Military Spouses
    DOL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT