    Guided tour at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Zach Smyers, a Museum Educator at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, provides some meaningful interpretation during a guided tour of the museum’s gallery. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. The museum is located on the second floor of the Nauticus building in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 14:56
    Photo ID: 7159484
    VIRIN: 220421-N-TG517-716
    Resolution: 1959x1676
    Size: 596.08 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guided tour at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 9 of 9], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Guided Tour
    Navy History
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

