PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, meets with Republic of Korea Air Force Gen. Park Inho during a bi-lat meeting at the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Col. April 6, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 14:53
|Photo ID:
|7159473
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-MC941-1189
|Resolution:
|4918x3362
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th Space Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT