USS Momsen Arrives in Goa for Port Visit

220423-N-TT059-1091 GOA, India (Apr. 23, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) arrives in Goa, India for a scheduled port visit, April 23. USS Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)
|04.23.2022
|04.25.2022 06:44
|7158304
|220423-N-TT059-1091
|5356x3571
|1.84 MB
|GA, IN
|3
|2
USS Momsen Arrives in Goa, India
