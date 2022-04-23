Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Momsen Arrives in Goa for Port Visit [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Momsen Arrives in Goa for Port Visit

    GA, INDIA

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lily Gebauer 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220423-N-TT059-1091 GOA, India (Apr. 23, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) arrives in Goa, India for a scheduled port visit, April 23. USS Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 06:44
    Photo ID: 7158304
    VIRIN: 220423-N-TT059-1091
    Resolution: 5356x3571
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: GA, IN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Momsen Arrives in Goa for Port Visit [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Momsen Arrives in Goa for Port Visit
    USS Momsen Arrives in Goa for Port Visit
    USS Momsen Arrives in Goa for Port Visit
    USS Momsen Arrives in Goa for Port Visit
    USS Momsen Arrives in Goa for Port Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Momsen Arrives in Goa, India

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    india
    USS Momsen
    DDG 92
    port visit
    CTF71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT