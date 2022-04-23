220423-N-TT059-1091 GOA, India (Apr. 23, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) arrives in Goa, India for a scheduled port visit, April 23. USS Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 06:44 Photo ID: 7158304 VIRIN: 220423-N-TT059-1091 Resolution: 5356x3571 Size: 1.84 MB Location: GA, IN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Momsen Arrives in Goa for Port Visit [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.