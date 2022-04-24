Pvt. 1st Class Sheridan Lewis (background), a Ridgecrest, California native, and Spc. Dashaad Bailey, a Tampa, Florida native (foreground), both intelligence analysts with 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (3/4 ABCT) assist in setting up the terrain model for the brigade command post exercise, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 24, 2022. The 3/4 ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 05:31 Photo ID: 7158246 VIRIN: 220424-A-JR201-1001 Resolution: 3446x5169 Size: 2.82 MB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3/4 ABCT CPX Terrain Model Set Up April 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Tobias Cukale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.